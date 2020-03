Dutch PM Rutte says schools, restaurants to stay shut till April 28

Newly appointed Health Minister Hugo De Jonge, who is taking over the function from Bruno Bruins since he resigned during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, attends a joint news conference Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the Hague, Netherlands March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier/Files

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday all schools, restaurants, and gyms would remain closed until at least April 28, and he urged the nation to continue to respect all measures introduced to help counter the coronavirus outbreak.

Rutte’s government on March 15 had ordered schools closed until April 6. A ban on public gatherings was strengthened last week and extended until June.

“Even after April 28 it will be a while before we get back to normal, don’t make plans for the May holidays,” Rutte told a news conference in The Hague, at which he also urged people to adhere to social distancing rules.