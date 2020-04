FILE PHOTO: A member of medical staff takes coronavirus test samples during drive-thru coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing, on a converted ice rink, in Alkmaar, Netherlands April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The number of people who have died from the new coronavirus in the Netherlands has increased by 86 to 2,823, Dutch health authorities said on Monday.

The National Institute for Public Health said total confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 964 to 26,551.