Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 60 to 188 - health authorities

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The official total of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 60 on Saturday to 188, health officials said.

The National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) gave the latest Dutch numbers in a daily update. The Netherlands registered its only fatal case to date on Friday. [nA5N2AV000]

The RIVM said that most of the cases could be traced back to people who had travelled, mostly from northern Italy. In 29 cases, the path of infection was still being investigated.