Halifax call centre closed in Northern Ireland after coronavirus case

BELFAST (Reuters) - Halifax has shut a call centre in Northern Ireland that employs 1,000 people after a member of staff tested positive to coronavirus, it said on Monday.

Lloyds Banking Group, which owns Halifax, has told staff at the call centre to either self isolate, work from home or from a contingency site.

“Our priority is the wellbeing of the individual, as well as the colleagues and visitors to the building. We’re closely monitoring the developing situation and continue to follow official guidelines,” said a spokeswoman in a statement.

The bank said it was contacting visitors who may have come into contact with the individual.

So far, there have been 12 confirmed cases of the virus in Northern Ireland, with five more positive tests reported in the British province on Monday.