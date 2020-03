FILE PHOTO: Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, Germany, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Wednesday her government would propose emergency legislation granting it the right to make decisions without consulting parliament to deal with the coronavirus.

“We see the need for new measures. Parliament works fast but it takes time. And we need to act fast in this crisis,” Solberg told a news conference.