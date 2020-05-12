Pope praises nurses' role in fighting coronavirus

Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience virtually due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at the Vatican, May 6, 2020. Vatican Media/?Handout via REUTERS

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis praised the work of nurses around the world on Tuesday, saying the coronavirus crisis had shown how vital their service is, as he appealed to governments to invest more in healthcare.

“Every day we witness the testimony of courage and sacrifice of healthcare workers, and nurses in particular, who, with professionalism, self-sacrifice, and a sense of responsibility and love for neighbour, assist people affected by the virus, even to the point of putting their own health at risk,” Francis said in a special message for International Nurses Day.

He said the pandemic had helped the world rediscover the fundamental role of nurses in healthcare, adding that they deserve to be more fully valued and their working conditions improved.

The pandemic had also brought to light healthcare deficiencies in some countries, he said.

“For this reason, I would ask leaders of nations throughout the world to invest in healthcare as the primary common good, by strengthening its systems and employing greater numbers of nurses, so as to ensure adequate care to everyone, with respect for the dignity of each person,” he said.