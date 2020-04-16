OECD's Gurria says global economy probably in contraction

FILE PHOTO: Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Secretary-General Angel Gurria speaks at a news conference following the "1+6" Roundtable meeting at the Diaoyutai state guesthouse in Beijing, China November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File photo

PARIS (Reuters) - The impact of the coronavirus outbreak is making economic forecasting highly uncertain, though the global economy is probably in contraction, OECD chief Angel Gurria said on Thursday.

“Given the unprecedented events that are unfolding, it is too early to be confident in setting out new projections for economic growth,” Gurria said in written remarks prepared for the IMF’s spring meetings.

“It seems likely that global growth will be negative in the first half of 2020, but there is little certainty about the subsequent outlook,” he added.

The outbreak’s impact could result in a decline of 45% in international tourism alone this year, rising to 70% if the recovery is delayed until September, he said.