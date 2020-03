The giant Olympic rings are seen through at the waterfront area at Odaiba Marine Park after postponing Games due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID 19), in Tokyo, Japan March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese organisers and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided on Monday that the Tokyo Olympic Games would start on July 23, 2021 and run until Aug. 8, Kyodo news reported.

The Games were postponed last week due to the deepening coronavirus outbreak.