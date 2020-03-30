Tokyo 2020's Muto: venue problems already apparent for next year's Games

A general view as Yoshiro Mori, President of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organising Committee, and Toshiro Muto, Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee Chief Executive Officer, attend a news conference after a telephone meeting with IOC President Thomas Bach (not in picture), while the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. In Tokyo, Japan, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Problems have already become apparent in planning for venues for next year’s Olympics, although organisers have yet to be told that they can’t use any venue, the CEO of Tokyo 2020, Toshiro Muto, told a news conference on Monday.

He made the comment after Tokyo announced the delayed games would be held from July 23, 2021. Olympics organisers announced last week that the Games would be delayed due to the deepening coronavirus crisis.