Pakistan army says to help impose nationwide restrictions to curb coronavirus

A general view of a deserted road of a business district during a partial lockdown after Pakistan shut all markets, public places and discouraged large gatherings amid an outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Karachi, Pakistan, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - The Pakistani army said on Monday it would help to impose nationwide restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus following a request from the government.

“The army chief of staff has ordered the deployment of all available troops and medical resources according to requirements,” a military spokesman, Major General Babar Iftikhar, said in an announcement broadcast live on television news channels.

Pakistan has so far reported 875 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and six deaths.