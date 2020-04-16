Pakistan central bank slashes growth outlook, cuts rates again

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is pictured on a reception desk at the head office in Karachi, Pakistan July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - Pakistan’s central bank on Thursday cut its benchmark interest rate by 200 basis points to 9%, the third cut it has made since last month to help cushion the impact on businesses and households of the coronavirus pandemic.

The central bank said it now expects the economy to contract by 1.5 percent in the current financial year, which ends in June, compared with an previous forecast of nearly 3% growth. Growth should then recover to about 2 percent in FY2021/22.

As of Thursday Pakistan had recorded 6,919 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 128 deaths.

“In response to a marked reduction in growth and inflation projections due to coronavirus pandemic, monetary policy committee decided at its emergency meeting today to cut policy rate to 9%,” the central bank said in a tweet.

It cut its main interest rate twice in quick succession in late March and announced a package of measures to support the economy and poorer workers, but the global and domestic outlook has deteriorated further since its March 24 meeting.

High-frequency indicators of activity — including retail sales, credit card spending, cement production, export orders, tax collection and data from Google’s recently introduced Community Mobility Reports — suggest a significant slowdown in most parts of Pakistan’s economy, the central bank said.

In a statement, it also noted that both the March CPI reading and weekly SPI releases in April had shown a marked reduction in inflation momentum.

While there is exceptionally high uncertainty about the severity and duration of the coronavirus shock, these recent developments imply further downward revisions of the outlook for growth and inflation, the bank said.

The central bank also revised its inflation forecasts, saying it expected price growth to be close to the lower end of the previously announced 11-12 percent range this fiscal year, and to fall to between 7 and 9 percent in 2020/21.