IMF says Pakistan requests emergency coronavirus financing

A man reads a notice, placed on the entrance door of a closed mosque during a lockdown after Pakistan shut all markets, public places and discouraged large gatherings amid an outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Peshawar, Pakistan March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Pakistan has requested an emergency loan disbursement from the International Monetary Fund to help fight the coronavirus under the fund’s Rapid Financing Instrument program, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday.

She did not identify the size of the loan, but under the program, Pakistan would be able to borrow up to its full quota — about $2.76 billion — over two years, or $1.43 billion over a single year to meet urgent balance-of-payments needs.

Pakistan already has an IMF $6 billion Extended Fund Facility loan program and Georgieva said the Pakistani authorities “have reaffirmed their commitment to the reform policies included in the current arrangement.”