FILE PHOTO: A Palestinian woman looks out from a school used as a quarantine facility amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the southern Gaza Strip April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

GAZA (Reuters) - A woman has died in Gaza Strip after contracting coronavirus, the Palestinian enclave’s first fatality from the global pandemic, the health ministry said on Saturday.

It said the 77-year-old woman had suffered from a prior chronic illness and had travelled to Gaza through neighbouring Egypt on May 19. She had been quarantined as a precaution since then, the ministry said.