FILE PHOTO: Police trainees wearing personal protective equipment maintain social distancing in a train during a simulation exercise in preparation for the resumption of train operations, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manila, Philippines May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Saturday reported eight additional deaths from the novel coronavirus and 590 new infections.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have increased to 950 while confirmed cases have reached 17,224. It added that 88 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 3,808.