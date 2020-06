Women wearing protective masks kneel to pray in between social distancing markers placed on pews as a safety measure against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in St. Peter Parish in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines on Friday reported 615 more coronavirus infections, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 24,787.

In a health ministry bulletin, the Southeast Asian country also recorded 16 additional fatalities related to the novel coronavirus, taking its death toll to 1,052.

The health ministry said three duplicate cases were removed from the total number of infections reported as of June 11.