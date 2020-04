A man wearing a protective mask on his neck walks past closed shops in an empty street following the lockdown in the Philippine capital to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Manila, Philippines, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa/Files

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines recorded 227 new coronavirus cases and eight more deaths on Wednesday, the health ministry said.

The latest figures brought the total number of infections and deaths in the country to 2,311 and 96, respectively.