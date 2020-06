FILE PHOTO: Mall tenants queue to enter the establishment as it reopens on the first day of the Philippine capital's gradual reopening since the lockdown to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) two months ago, in Manila, Philippines, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File photo

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine health ministry on Tuesday confirmed six more coronavirus deaths and 359 new infections.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have increased to 966 while confirmed cases have reached 18,997, of which 4,063 have recovered.