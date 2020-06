Women wearing protective masks kneel to pray in between social distancing markers placed on pews as a safety measure against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in St. Peter Parish in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Monday confirmed eight more novel coronavirus deaths and 579 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have risen to 22,474 while deaths have reached 1,011.