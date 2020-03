FILE PHOTO: A health worker enters a free shuttle service following the suspension of mass transportation to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File photo

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Monday confirmed eight new deaths because of the coronavirus outbreak and 16 more infections.

This brings country’s total deaths to 33 and confirmed cases to 396, said Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.