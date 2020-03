FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis speaks during his general audience as it is streamed via video over the internet from a library inside the Vatican, March 18, 2020. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS/File photo

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis’s trip to Malta, which had been scheduled to take place on May 31, has been postponed indefinitely, the Vatican said on Monday.

It was to have been the first trip by a pontiff in 10 years to the tiny Mediterranean island, where he was expected to speak about the rights of migrants.