Advertising group Publicis drops its financial guidance

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Publicis group is seen at the high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech,in Paris, France May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Publicis, the world’s third-biggest advertising company, said on Friday that it was no longer giving any financial guidance over its results, due to the uncertainty and impact on its business caused by the coronavirus crisis.

“As industry peers and other media companies have already communicated, it is difficult to accurately predict the evolution of advertising and marketing spend. Publicis Groupe has therefore decided not to give any guidance until further notice,” the company said in a statement.