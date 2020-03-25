Russian week-long holiday for coronvirus to exclude medical, metals sectors - Kremlin

People watch a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the nation on measures to combat the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in a cafe in Omsk, Russia March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian businesses in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors, as well as enterprises that function on a continuous basis such as production plants in the metals and chemicals sectors, will not be taking the week off next week, the Kremlin said.

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday proposed various unconventional emergency social measures to support families and businesses amid the global coronavirus outbreak, including s a week-long holiday for workers.