UK fashion retailer Quiz reopens online business

LONDON (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Quiz has reopened its online operations after implementing additional safety measures to keep its warehouse workers safe during the coronavirus emergency, it said on Wednesday.

Quiz shut its stores on March 22 ahead of the UK lockdown and its online business was temporarily closed five days later.

It said operations at its distribution centre will be carried out by staff who are willing and able to return to work safely, and it has significantly reduced the number of employees working at the site at any given time to enable strict social distancing.