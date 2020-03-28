Russia to close borders starting on March 30

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will close its borders starting on March 30 in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, a government order published on Saturday said.

The measure will come into force at all vehicle, rail and pedestrian checkpoints, and apply to Russia’s maritime borders, the government said.

It will not apply to Russian diplomats and the drivers of freight trucks, among others.

The country, which has already grounded all international flights, has reported 1,264 coronavirus cases.