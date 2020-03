FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective mask holds a pack of buckwheat next to empty shelves in a supermarket in Moscow, Russia, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tatiana Gomozova/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has suspended exports of processed grains such as ready-to-eat buckwheat from March 20 for 10 days, the RIA news agency cited the country’s agriculture safety watchdog Rosselkhodnadzor as saying on Monday.

Rosselkhodnadzor declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Russia’s traditional grain exports, including wheat, remain unaffected by the order.