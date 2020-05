A Russian conscript gets his temperature checked at a recruiting station amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kaliningrad, Russia May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Friday reported 150 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, a record daily rise, taking the country’s official nationwide death toll from the virus to 3,249.

The country’s coronavirus crisis response centre reported 8,894 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 326,448.