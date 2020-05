FILE PHOTO: Paramedics and members of the Emergencies Ministry wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) push a stretcher into an ambulance while transporting a patient amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the city of Tver, Russia May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Sunday reported 9,268 new cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the national tally to 405,843.

Officials said 138 people had died of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, in the last 24 hours, pushing to nationwide toll up to 4,693.