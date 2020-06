FILE PHOTO: People maintain social distance as they rest on a lawn next to St. Isaac's Cathedral, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Monday reported 8,246 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the nationwide tally of infections to 537,210, the country’s coronavirus crisis response centre said.

It said 143 people had died from the virus in the past 24 hours, taking Russia’s overall death toll to 7,091.