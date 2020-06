Participants wearing protective face masks amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) attend the annual Red Square Book Fair in central Moscow, Russia June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus in Russia has risen to 5,971, the country’s coronavirus response centre said on Monday, after it reported 112 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

It reported 8,985 new infections of the virus, taking the nationwide case tally to 476,658.