An Orthodox Christian wearing a protective mask and gloves attends a service in a church located in the lower tier of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, after it was reopened as part of a phase of lifting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Moscow, Russia June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 8,726 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, pushing the total number of infections to 449,834.

Officials said 144 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official nationwide death toll to 5,528.