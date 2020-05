A traffic police officer wearing a protective face mask stands guard on a street next to the closed Moscow Cathedral Mosque during Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim festival marking the end the holy fasting month of Ramadan, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Moscow, Russia May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Cases of the coronavirus in Russia climbed to 353,427 on Monday, having risen by 8,946 in the past 24 hours, the country’s coronavirus crisis response centre said.

It said the number of fatalities had risen by 92 overnight, taking the overall nationwide death toll from the virus to 3,633.