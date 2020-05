Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a video conference call to discuss measures in support of the country's airline industry amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia May 13, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Monday the coronavirus situation in Russia’s southern region of Dagestan was particularly difficult and that the mainly Muslim region’s healthcare system was under serious strain.

The Caspian Sea region of Dagestan has reported 3,460 cases of the new coronavirus and 29 deaths, although Russian media reports have suggested the real figures are much higher.