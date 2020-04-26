Russia's second-quarter grain export quota depleted as traders secure upcoming supplies

FILE PHOTO: A view shows ears of wheat in a field owned by the "Siberia" farming company during sunset outside the village of Ogur in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s online grain export quota ran out on Sunday, data on the agriculture ministry’s website showed, as traders rushed to secure customs documents for shipments in May and June.

Analysts said on Saturday that supplies from the world’s biggest wheat exporter would continue despite the fact that the quota was then running down fast.

Russia previously set a quota for grain exports of 7 million tonnes for April through June following the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

In reality, Russia’s April grain exports are likely to total little more than 4 million tonnes, leaving almost 3 million tonnes for exports in May and June even though the quota is formally exhausted, IKAR consultancy said on Saturday.