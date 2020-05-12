Russian hospital to stop using certain ventilators until fire investigation completed - TASS

Emergency specialists work on a site of fire, that killed five novel coronavirus patients in an intensive care unit, at a hospital in Saint Petersburg, Russia May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A hospital in St. Petersburg will stop using the Aventa-M model of lung ventilators until the investigation into a fire that killed five coronavirus patients there is complete, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday.

Russian authorities said they would look into the safety of artificial lung ventilators used to treat patients suffering from the coronavirus after a second hospital fire in less than a week.