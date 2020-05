Putin warns against hurrying to lift coronavirus-related restrictions

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with regional heads via a video link amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia April 28, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said Russia should not rush to lift coronavirus-related restrictions, warning that any haste in removing preventative measures could undo their work so far.

Putin said governors would have the responsibility of deciding how to proceed in their own regions.

The country’s coronavirus crisis response centre said earlier on Wednesday that the number of cases had risen by more than 10,000 for a fourth consecutive day and now stood at 165,929. Russia has recorded 1,537 coronavirus-related deaths.