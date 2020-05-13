Russian ventilators implicated in deadly fires not used in U.S. - FEMA

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ventilators sent by Russia to the United States of the same model that reportedly caused two deadly fires in Russian hospitals were never used in the United States, the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency said on Tuesday.

The Aventa-M ventilators, which reportedly have been blamed for six deaths, “have not been deployed to hospitals,” FEMA spokeswoman Janet Montesi said in statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, the states are returning the ventilators to FEMA,” she said.