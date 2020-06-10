Russian plant recalls ventilator model linked to hospital fires - RIA

FILE PHOTO: A view shows an Aventa-M medical ventilator next to a bed inside a pavilion of Crocus Expo exhibition centre, turned into a temporary hospital amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian plant will recall a model of medical ventilators that was linked to two deadly hospital fires, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the plant’s press service.

The Urals Instrument Engineering Plant (UPZ) in the region of Sverdlovsk where the Aventa-M ventilators were made said it would conduct additional inspections and tests.

Russia suspended the use of some Aventa-M ventilators in May.