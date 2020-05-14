Sanofi CEO says any coronavirus vaccine should reach all regions

PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi chief executive Paul Hudson on Thursday said it was vital that any coronavirus vaccine reach all regions, hours after the pharmaceutical giant was admonished by the French government for suggesting some countries would get priority access.

Hudson said he was sorry his remarks on Wednesday that any vaccine developed by Sanofi in the United States could go to U.S. patients first had created such a storm.

But he added that real debate was needed in Europe over how European Union countries could move faster collectively in the hunt for a new vaccine and that Sanofi had been pushing the bloc for months to do so.