Sanofi to run consultations over restart of hydroxychloroquine trials

PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi said on Wednesday it would review available information and run consultations before deciding whether to enroll patients again for its COVID-19-related hydroxychloroquine trials.
The French drugmaker said on May 29 it had stopped recruiting new COVID-19 subjects for two clinical trials on hydroxychloroquine until concerns about safety are cleared up following a decision by the World Health Organization to pause a large trial.
The WHO said earlier in the day the trial would resume.
“We will review available information and run consultations in the coming days to reassess our position,” a spokesman with Sanofi said.
Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten