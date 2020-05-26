Saudi Arabia to end curfew on June 21, except in Mecca - state news agency

Saudi security officers stand in front of the Kaaba, as muslims pray during the Laylat al-Qadr, or Night of Power, the holiest night for Muslims, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the fasting month of Ramadan, at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia May 19, 2020. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will revise curfew times this week, and lift it entirely across the Kingdom with the exception of the holy city of Mecca starting June 21, state news agency reported in a statement early on Tuesday.

Bans on domestic travel, holding prayers in mosques, and workplace attendance in both government and private sector will be lifted, starting May 31, the statement added.

For Mecca, the curfew time will be adjusted to 3 p.m-6 a.m and prayers will be allowed to be held in mosques from June 21.