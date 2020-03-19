Saudi Arabia cancels 'Jeddah Season' festival over coronavirus - state TV

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia cancelled “Jeddah Season”, a weeks-long entertainment and cultural festival in the Red Sea port city, as part of measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak, state television reported on Thursday.

The event, which had been scheduled for June and July, was first run last year under efforts by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to open up Saudis’ cloistered lifestyle and boost domestic consumption in the kingdom’s nascent entertainment sector.