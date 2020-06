A security man checks the worshipers before they perform the Friday prayers inside the Al-Rajhi Mosque while practicing social distancing, after the announcement of the easing of lockdown measures amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

DUBAI (Reuters) - The number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia exceeded 100,000 on Sunday as the kingdom struggles to get to grips with a rise in the number of new infections over the past ten days.

The Saudi Ministry of Health reported 3,045 new cases on Sunday, taking the total to 101,914. The number of new daily cases exceeded 3,000 for the first time on Saturday.