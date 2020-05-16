Saudi Arabia's coronavirus cases top 50,000 - ministry

DUBAI (Reuters) - The number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia topped 50,000 on Saturday, the health ministry said.
A ministry official reported 2,840 new cases, taking the cumulative total to 51,980. That was up from an average of around 1,500 new cases a day over the past week.
The death toll in the kingdom increased by 10 to 302, the official said on state TV.
Saudi Arabia recorded its first COVID-19 infection on March 2, several weeks after the initial outbreak in Asia.
Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Raya Jalabi; Editing by Andrew Heavens