Too soon to start easing lockdown in Scotland, Sturgeon says

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks to members of the armed forces after observing a two-minute silence to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day (Victory in Europe Day), outside St Andrew's House in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain May 8, 2020. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - It is too soon to begin easing coronavirus lockdown measures in Scotland, its First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out a cautious plan to get lift some restrictions.

“There will of course be risks whenever we start to ease the lockdown. But my judgement right now is that the risk is too great,” Sturgeon said in a televised address.

“Too many people are still dying, and the situation in care homes - despite the extraordinary dedication of our care workers - remains a serious concern.”