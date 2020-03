People wear protective face masks on a bus following an outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in downtown Shanghai, China March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The government of Shanghai has permitted companies to resume normal operations without first notifying authorities, except in certain industries, according to an official social media post from the city.

The statement comes as Shanghai, along with most other Chinese cities, steadily ease the restrictions put in place to fight the coronavirus as the epidemic continues to subside in the country.