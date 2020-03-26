Singapore Airlines to announce support from state investor Temasek

FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A380-800 aircraft of Singapore Airlines takes off from Zurich airport, Switzerland October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd will soon announce “corporate action” supported by state investor Temasek Holdings to tackle the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, finance minister Heng Swee Keat said on Thursday.

“I’ve been informed that SIA is considering corporate action supported by Temasek holdings and will be making an announcement in due course,” Heng said.

“I welcome Temasek’s decision to support SIA.”

Singapore Airlines halted trading of its shares earlier on Thursday pending an announcement.