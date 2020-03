A view of empty at queue lines, as airlines reduce flights following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Singapore's Changi Airport March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s health ministry on Monday reported 54 new cases of the coronavirus, mostly from residents returning from other parts of the world where the infection has spread.

Of the new infections, 48 were imported cases. Singapore’s total stands at 509, with two fatalities.