World News
June 16, 2020 / 7:55 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Singapore reports 151 new COVID-19 cases, lowest rise in more than 2 months

1 Min Read

Security personnel who are dressed in PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) stand at a check-in area at Changi Exhibition Centre which has been repurposed into a community isolation facility that will house recovering or early COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s health ministry on Tuesday reported 151 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday in the smallest daily increase in more than two months.

The city state’s tally of infections stands at 40,969.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; editing by Jason Neely

