Gaming firm Razer to roll out mask vending machines in Singapore

A vending machine that dispenses masks made by Razer is seen in Singapore in May 2020. Razer/Handout via REUTERS

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Gaming hardware maker Razer Inc (1337.HK) plans to dispense its locally produced masks in Singapore through a network of vending machines across the city-state, where it has become compulsory to wear them in public.

The company said it will initially deploy 20 machines at Frasers Property’s (FRPL.SI) malls and JustCo co-working centres around the business district by June 1 when Singapore is set to lift lockdown measures.

Razer, known for its gaming gear such as consoles and keyboards, is among a wave of companies that have modified or set up new factory lines to meet a surge in demand for medical products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it has tied up with Sunningdale Tech Ltd (SUND.SI), a precision plastic manufacturer, to soon double its surgical mask production capacity to up to 10 million a month after setting up a manufacturing line in April in Singapore.

Singapore, which keeps a national stockpile of masks, last month made it mandatory to wear them in public and has distributed reusable masks.

Authorities have been looking for new sources of supply and developing local manufacturing capabilities for masks amid global shortages for medical protective equipment.

“Razer will continue our endeavours in supporting Singapore to be self-sufficient for face masks as a nation,” said Min-Liang Tan, Razer’s chief executive officer.

Razer will provide an initial five million masks free for citizens and residents aged 16 and over, after which they will be available for purchase.

The company will allocate the masks through its mobile wallet app, Razer Pay.