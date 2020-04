People walk by an almost empty area on the first day of "circuit breaker" measures to curb the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) at the central business district in Singapore, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s Health Ministry on Tuesday confirmed 106 new cases of coronavirus infections, most of them locally transmitted, taking the city-state’s total to 1,481.

Of the new cases, at least 39 were linked to clusters at migrant workers’ dormitories. Singapore has quarantined workers in three dormitories after they were linked to several cases of the disease.